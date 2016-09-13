Long Beach mother fatally stabs infant son before committing suicide, police say

A 36-year-old woman fatally stabbed her infant son in Long Beach on Tuesday before killing herself, police said.

The boy’s father found the mother and child each with multiple stab wounds and alerted authorities about 6:30 a.m., according to Marlene Arrona, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, the mother and young child were both unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Officers later determined that Charlene Ventanilla killed her 8-week-old son, Shane, before taking her own life, according to a police statement.

It’s unclear what triggered the apparent murder-suicide, which is under investigation by police, Arrona said.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Long Beach detectives at (562) 570-7244.

