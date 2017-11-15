Authorities searching for missing Boyle Heights toddler

Authorities are searching for a 15-month-old boy who they say was abducted by his father in Boyle Heights.
Noe Reyna’s father, who is known as Carlos Reyna or Ivan Reyna, took his son even though he knew Department of Children and Family Services had a court order to take Noe into protective custody, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.
Noe was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East 4th Street in Boyle Heights. He was wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with two green stripes and black tennis shoes, according to the release. He has black hair, brown eyes, is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.
Anyone with information about Noe’s whereabouts can contact LAPD’s Hollenbeck community station detectives unit at (323) 342-4101.
