Police investigating drowning of 1-year-old boy in North Hollywood

A 1-year-old boy drowned Thursday morning in North Hollywood, authorities said.

About 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 12000 block of Saticoy Street and found the baby, said Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating how the boy drowned.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that witnesses said the baby fell into a mop bucket while his mother was working out nearby. It was unclear if the drowning occurred in a house or a business.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

