California

Baby boy allegedly shot by father is now dead along with brother, mother and grandparents

Flowers are seen in front of a residence on Kitty Hawk Road in the city of Alameda, Calif.
Flowers are seen in front of the home where an Alameda man allegedly shot his children, wife and in-laws.
(Terry Chea / Associated Press)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
A 1-year-old boy has died after succumbing to injuries sustained last week when his father allegedly shot him and other family members at a home in Alameda.

The death was announced Monday by the city, which identified the victim as “baby Wesley.”

Last week, police arrested Shane Killian, alleging the 54-year-old shot and killed his wife, his 6-year-son and his wife’s parents at a home in Alameda on Wednesday night.

Authorities said he also shot Wesley, who initially was in critical condition before dying at a hospital.

A motive has not been released.

In a news release Monday, the city said “last week’s horrific incident continues to deeply affect community members” and noted a vigil for the victims was held Sunday. At the event, the Rev. Laura Rose of the First Congregational Church of Alameda spoke of the need for community members to support one another.

Andrew Khouri

