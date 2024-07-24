Infant found dead in the trash outside Woodland Hills home

Officers have ruled out homicide after an infant was found dead outside of a home in Woodland Hills on July 23.

A dead baby was found in the trash outside a Woodland Hills home Wednesday night, according to authorities and news reports.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a local hospital about 7 p.m. to interview a 23-year-old woman about a child abuse investigation, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. The call was made by staff at the hospital, which Cervantes declined to name.

Officers followed up at a home in the 23000 block of Burbank Boulevard in Woodland Hills, according to Cervantes.

An infant was found dead outside of a home in Woodland Hills on July 23. (OnScene.tv)

They found an unresponsive infant there; the L.A. Fire Department pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

KTLA-TV reported that the infant was found in a trash bin, but Cervantes wasn’t able to confirm that information.

The department is investigating the case as a death from undetermined causes, Cervantes said, adding that she did not know whether the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody. The department’s abused child unit is investigating the case; as of Wednesday morning, Cervantes said, officers have ruled out homicide.