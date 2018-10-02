Two arrested after wild pursuit that ends in carjacking, crash

Two suspects were arrested Monday evening after leading police on a wild pursuit through North Hollywood that ended with a carjacking and a collision with a police cruiser, authorities said.
Los Angeles gang officers began chasing the suspects, at least one of whom was possibly wanted for murder, about 7:20 p.m. at Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the department.
The driver sped through red lights and stop signs, almost colliding with other vehicles and sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road.
Toward the end of the pursuit, the driver pulled onto a curb and ran away. Soon after, he carjacked an SUV — on live television — in what appeared to be a parking lot near Sherman Way and Whitsett Avenue. The victim escaped unharmed.
The suspect drove the stolen car a few hundred yards before colliding with a police cruiser while trying to exit the lot. “That’s when we pinned him,” Lopez said.
The driver and a passenger, neither of whom was identified, were taken into custody. It’s unclear if they were armed.