California

Two people stabbed after fight on 405 and 10 freeways, CHP says

Holiday traffic building up along the 405 Freeway in November.
Traffic on the 405 Freeway. The stabbings were reported on the 10 and the 405, but it was unclear whether they had actually taken place on the freeways.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Two people were stabbed and taken to a hospital after an altercation on the 405 and 10 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The stabbings occurred after a fight between two people, during which at least one was stabbed, CHP officers said over radio communications reviewed by The Times. The stabbings were reported on the 405 near the National Boulevard exit and on the 10 Freeway near the Bundy Drive exit, though it was not immediately clear where exactly the stabbings took place, or if they had occurred on the freeway.

A woman reported that her husband had been stabbed by a man with a pocketknife and that the assailant may have been stabbed as well during the fight, according to police radio.

One of the stabbing victims was in a white truck, while the other was in a Toyota Camry, according to radio communications.

The victims were being taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

