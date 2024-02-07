Two people stabbed after fight on 405 and 10 freeways, CHP says

Traffic on the 405 Freeway. The stabbings were reported on the 10 and the 405, but it was unclear whether they had actually taken place on the freeways.

Two people were stabbed and taken to a hospital after an altercation on the 405 and 10 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The stabbings occurred after a fight between two people, during which at least one was stabbed, CHP officers said over radio communications reviewed by The Times. The stabbings were reported on the 405 near the National Boulevard exit and on the 10 Freeway near the Bundy Drive exit, though it was not immediately clear where exactly the stabbings took place, or if they had occurred on the freeway.

A woman reported that her husband had been stabbed by a man with a pocketknife and that the assailant may have been stabbed as well during the fight, according to police radio.

One of the stabbing victims was in a white truck, while the other was in a Toyota Camry, according to radio communications.

The victims were being taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.