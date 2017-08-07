Northwestern professor accused in Chicago killing due in California court

A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Chicago is due in a California courtroom.

Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern associate professor, and Andrew Warren, a financial officer at Oxford University in England, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.

Lathem and Warren were fugitives for more than a week before separately turning themselves in to California authorities. They have yet to be charged.

The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance is Monday in the city of Pleasanton.

Attorney Barry Sheppard says he expects Lathem to waive extradition. He also urged the public to wait until all the facts are released before making judgments.

