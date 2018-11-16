Police pursuit of flat-bed truck through O.C. ends in wild crash, driver in custody

A police pursuit that began when officers in Long Beach tried to pull over a flat-bed truck ended wildly Friday when the vehicle drove across a median in Seal Beach and flipped on its side.
Authorities said police tried to stop the vehicle, which they suspected was stolen, in Long Beach. The driver failed to yield and instead led officers on a chase through several Orange County cities, they said.
At one point, the driver — a man who has not been identified — tried to evade California Highway Patrol SUVs by driving on the wrong side of the road and winding his way through a McDonald’s parking lot in Garden Grove.
As the pursuit made its way onto Seal Beach Boulevard, a CHP officer used a PIT maneuver to cause the truck to lose control, authorities said. The move caused the vehicle to plow through a landscaped median, taking out a small tree and shrubbery, before it turned onto its side. A refrigerator and a dark leather arm chair in the bed of the truck spilled out onto the roadway.
The man ran from the truck and was tackled by an officer in a nearby bank parking lot.