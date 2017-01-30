Off-duty LAPD officer shoots and wounds 2 suspects in Downey

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two suspects in a Downey neighborhood early Monday, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street, LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman said. Details about the shooting remain unclear because authorities have not yet spoken to the officer, he said.

The suspects, whose identities have not been released, were taken to a hospital, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

The officer was injured but was not shot, Neiman said. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Downey Police Department detectives will perform a criminal investigation, while LAPD officials conduct an administrative investigation.

