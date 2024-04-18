Two shootings by LAPD officers are under investigation
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating two separate shootings by officers Thursday that left one officer and two men injured.
The first shooting occurred in the early hours in the 4800 block of Torrance Boulevard in Torrance, according to Charles Miller, a spokesman for the department. He said LAPD officers and U.S. marshals were serving an arrest warrant for a man suspected of child abuse when at some point he opened fire at them, grazing an officer and prompting the others to fire back, striking the man.
Miller said the officer received medical treatment but did not know whether he was released at the scene or transported to a hospital. The man struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital. The status of his condition was not known.
The second shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of 6th and San Pedro streets in Skid Row, according to Tony Im, a spokesman with the department. He said officers were driving in the Skid Row area when a person flagged them down to report an assault with a deadly weapon. Im said a preliminary investigation into the incident led officers to approach a man who was armed with a knife. Shortly after, police fired at him.
Im said the wounded man was taken to a hospital. He did not know the condition of the man.
Police did not immediately make other details available about the shootings, which remain under investigation.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.