Two CHP officers, one sheriff's deputy reportedly shot in Sacramento County

Three law enforcement officers were shot in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified.

The victims included two California Highway Patrol officers and one Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and the extent of the peace officers’ injuries was unknown, the official said. At least one officer has been hospitalized.

The shooting occurred near a motel at the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue, the official said.

Calls to the CHP and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department seeking confirmation were not immediately returned.

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects in connection to the shooting, according to KCRA-TV.

