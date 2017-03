One person is dead after a fire at a Pacific Palisades townhouse early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 17000 block of West Palisades Circle around 4 a.m. and was knocked down in 35 minutes, the LAFD said on its website.

A second person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The LAFD’s Arson Unit is investigating the blaze.

