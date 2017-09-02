Brush fire burns 1,000 acres, forces evacuations in Riverside County

A fast-moving brush fire west of Beaumont in Riverside County that erupted Saturday afternoon has grown to 1,000 acres and forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

The Palmer fire started around 1:30 p.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Fisherman’s Retreat. The fire is 0% contained, said April Newman, spokeswoman with the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for residents on Live Oak Canyon Road between Interstate 10 and San Timoteo Canyon Road, Newman said.

“It’s burning at a rapid rate,” Newman said.

About 275 firefighters are on the ground battling the blaze and performing water drops from aircraft, she said.

An evacuation center has been set up at Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. in Redlands.

Officials have closed Redlands Boulevard south of San Timoteo Canyon Road.

At 2 p.m. the fire was about 50 acres, burning at a moderate rate, according to Riverside fire officials. By 5 p.m., it had grown to 1,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

ben.poston@latimes.com

Follow @bposton on Twitter.