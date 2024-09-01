Advertisement
California

Record fire in San Jacinto burns hundreds of acres; 6 firefighters hospitalized

A pink cloud is seen trailing behind an aircraft flying over smoky hills.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Record fire in Riverside County on Sunday afternoon.
(OnScene.TV)
By Anabel Sosa
SACRAMENTO — 

A human-caused brush fire near San Jacinto had grown hundreds of acres by Sunday evening, leading to evacuation warnings and sending six firefighters to local hospitals, according to fire officials.

Fire crews first responded to the vegetation fire at 2:17 p.m. near Soboba and Gilman Springs roads in Riverside County.

Fire trucks and ambulances are parked alongside a highway.
Several firefighters were taken to area hospitals on Sunday amid the Riverside County brush fire, which was holding at 650 acres at 8:30 p.m.
(OnScene.TV)
By 8:30 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Record fire, had spread to 650 acres and remained uncontained.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the Riverside County Fire Department said Sunday evening, “six firefighters have been transported to area hospitals with minor medical symptoms.”

The department issued evacuation warnings that remained in effect late Sunday night.

Cal Fire said the fire was human-caused by did not provide any specifics. The agency said the investigation remained ongoing.

The evacuations were issued in the Poppet Flats region, according to fire officials. That area includes the Silent Valley Club RV resort. A map of the area covered by the evacuation warning can be found here.

Anabel Sosa

Anabel Sosa is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, covering legislation and politics. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism and a California Local News fellow.

