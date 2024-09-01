Record fire in San Jacinto burns hundreds of acres; 6 firefighters hospitalized
A human-caused brush fire near San Jacinto had grown hundreds of acres by Sunday evening, leading to evacuation warnings and sending six firefighters to local hospitals, according to fire officials.
Fire crews first responded to the vegetation fire at 2:17 p.m. near Soboba and Gilman Springs roads in Riverside County.
By 8:30 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Record fire, had spread to 650 acres and remained uncontained.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the Riverside County Fire Department said Sunday evening, “six firefighters have been transported to area hospitals with minor medical symptoms.”
The department issued evacuation warnings that remained in effect late Sunday night.
Cal Fire said the fire was human-caused by did not provide any specifics. The agency said the investigation remained ongoing.
The evacuations were issued in the Poppet Flats region, according to fire officials. That area includes the Silent Valley Club RV resort. A map of the area covered by the evacuation warning can be found here.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.