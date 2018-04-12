Advertisement

Police seek public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl

Alene Tchekmedyian
By
Apr 11, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Police are seeking the public’s help finding Stacey Laura Solano, 12, who was last seen near her Panorama City home Tuesday night. (LAPD)

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen near her Panorama City home Tuesday night.

Stacey Laura Solano disappeared from a courtyard of her residence in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard with two unidentified people, an 18- or 19-year-old man and a woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen about 8:30 p.m.

Her family "is extremely concerned for her safety," noting that she takes medication for anxiety and depression but doesn't have the medication with her, authorities said.

Stacey is described as 5-foot-3 with short blond hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 200 pounds. She had a black backpack and her laptop computer with her before she went missing.

Anyone with information about Stacey's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (818) 838-9810.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

