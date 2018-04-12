Police seek public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen near her Panorama City home Tuesday night.
Stacey Laura Solano disappeared from a courtyard of her residence in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard with two unidentified people, an 18- or 19-year-old man and a woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen about 8:30 p.m.
Her family "is extremely concerned for her safety," noting that she takes medication for anxiety and depression but doesn't have the medication with her, authorities said.
Stacey is described as 5-foot-3 with short blond hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 200 pounds. She had a black backpack and her laptop computer with her before she went missing.
Anyone with information about Stacey's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (818) 838-9810.
