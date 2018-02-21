L.A. City Council to impose new fines in crackdown on 'party houses'

The Los Angeles City Council approved a measure Wednesday that seeks to crack down on so-called party houses by imposing new fines on both event hosts and homeowners.
The ordinance targets residences in the Hollywood Hills and other hillside neighborhoods that have become semi-commercial venues with valet parking, red carpets and security guards.
Critics say that homeowners and property managers rent out the residences to hosts who throw lavish bashes with booze and loud music, drawing hundreds of revelers.
The new law, first proposed by Councilman David Ryu in 2016, expands the definition of "loud and unruly conduct" to include loud noises, obstruction of a street or public right-of-way, public intoxication and more.
Violators face fines of up to $8,000 and must post public notices notifying neighbors of their unlawful conduct.
"Let me be clear about what we're talking about here, these are not barbecues or family gatherings," Ryu said at Wednesday's council hearing. "These are large events, flier parties, often with a cover charge that bring hundreds of people."
Amid the growth in the short-term rental business, the parties have gotten worse, critics say. Neighbors complain about the booming noise from the parties and say buses and cars block the narrow hillside roads, posing a safety risk.
Several neighborhood councils that represent hillside areas supported the new law.
Anastasia Mann, president of the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council, said in a statement provided by Ryu's office that the ordinance would provide "great relief" to residents who've endured the unruly parties.
Separately, Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer filed multiple misdemeanor charges in September against the owner of one Hollywood Hills home and the property manager of another that were reportedly known for hosting loud events.
Twitter: @dakotacdsmith