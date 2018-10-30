Glendale man arrested in connection with suspicious device that was detonated in Pasadena

A Glendale man was arrested late Monday in connection with a suspicious device that was found beneath a U-Haul truck in Pasadena hours earlier, prompting authorities to evacuate several nearby businesses including public radio station KPCC, police said.
The man was identified by police Tuesday as 34-year-old Thoedore Bancarz. The circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear.
Pasadena police received a call around 6 p.m. Monday about a suspicious package near Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard that was attached to a truck parked on the street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, interim Police Chief John Perez said.
Authorities detonated the cylindrical object, which was between 6 and 8 inches long, about 9 p.m. The item, which had tape and wiring on it, probably wasn’t a real explosive device but was made to look like one, Perez said.
“Chances are it was not a device because we didn’t hear a loud explosion,” he said.
Authorities interviewed employees of a U-Haul rental facility on Raymond Avenue. Police planned to search the facility and were looking at security camera video from nearby businesses during the investigation, Perez said.
Several businesses in the area, including the headquarters of KPCC-FM (89.3) and the website LAist.com, along with a homeless shelter were evacuated for several hours as a precaution.