Body discovered in the back of stolen U-Haul truck in Mid City

A white tent shields the back of a U-Haul trucked parked on a residential street
Police are investigating Thursday’s discovery of a body inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood.
(KTLA)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A foul odor emanating from a moving van parked in a Mid-City neighborhood Thursday led authorities to a dead body in the back of a U-Haul truck, police said.

Los Angeles Police were called to the 2400 block of South Redondo Boulevard just before 11 a.m., said Officer Charles Miller. A passerby told police they saw what they thought was a body under a tarp in the rear of the truck.

The passerby also reported a foul odor coming from the truck.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the truck had been reported stolen, Miller said.

Police were not immediately disclosing any information about the deceased, he said.

Breaking News
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

