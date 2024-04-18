Body discovered in the back of stolen U-Haul truck in Mid City
A foul odor emanating from a moving van parked in a Mid-City neighborhood Thursday led authorities to a dead body in the back of a U-Haul truck, police said.
Los Angeles Police were called to the 2400 block of South Redondo Boulevard just before 11 a.m., said Officer Charles Miller. A passerby told police they saw what they thought was a body under a tarp in the rear of the truck.
The passerby also reported a foul odor coming from the truck.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the truck had been reported stolen, Miller said.
Police were not immediately disclosing any information about the deceased, he said.
