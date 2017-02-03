No injuries, suspect sought after explosive device fills Pasadena Cheesecake Factory with smoke

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly detonated a homemade explosive device inside a crowded restaurant in Old Town Pasadena and ran away on Thursday night.

The device created heavy smoke when it went off at the Cheesecake Factory on West Colorado Boulevard, but no injuries were reported, the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement.

Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad responded to a report of an explosion at the restaurant just after 6 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspect as about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and heavy beard, according to police. He was wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.

The man opened the door and tossed the device inside before running from the scene, witnesses told KABC-TV.

Federal authorities were notified “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Lourdes Arocho, an FBI spokeswoman, said local authorities were handling the investigation.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson

ALSO

Man found shot to death in a dirt field in Lancaster

Irvine man charged with murder in shooting deaths of his mother and brother

Santa Monica middle school closes amid threat of norovirus outbreak