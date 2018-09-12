One man dead, another critically injured in Pasadena stabbing

Pasadena police arrested a 66-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a man and injuring another early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call about a stabbing that occurred on a sidewalk of the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard, according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department. Police found a man in his 40s who had stab wounds on his torso and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. A second man in his 30s was found with his leg impaled by a large knife. He remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe the three men were arguing before the stabbings occurred. The suspect left but returned a short time later with a knife. The motive for the stabbing is unknown.
The Pasadena Police Department continues to investigate the incident.