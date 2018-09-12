One man dead, another critically injured in Pasadena stabbing

Police responded to a call about a stabbing that occurred on a sidewalk of the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard, according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department. Police found a man in his 40s who had stab wounds on his torso and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. A second man in his 30s was found with his leg impaled by a large knife. He remains in critical condition.