One person stabbed, another injured in altercation on Metro bus in South L.A.

The victim of a stabbing aboard a Metro bus in South Los Angeles is loaded into an ambulance on Friday.

Police have arrested a man in his 70s in connection with a stabbing that took place on a Metro bus Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

Two people were injured in the altercation, which took place around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 76th Street in Manchester Square, authorities said.

One victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, was stabbed in the neck and treated for a laceration. Another person suffered minor unspecified injuries during the attack, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Both were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect, who was wearing a knee brace, was apprehended roughly 20 minutes after the incident, police said. Authorities have not released his name, but said he was in his 70s.

The stabbing took place aboard bus line 207, which runs from Hollywood to Hawthorne via Western Avenue, according to Maya Pogoda, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the altercation.

“We remain grateful for our bus operators who continue to deal with societal issues while transporting our passengers across the county,” Pogoda said in a statement.