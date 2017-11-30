Not satisfied with $800 in cash, this 'Penny-Pincher Bandit' pockets spare change too

Police requested the public’s help Thursday in identifying an armed man who stole more than $800 in cash and cigarettes from a gas station in Canoga Park.

The robbery occurred just before midnight Saturday, when a man walked into the store wearing a black Monster brand hoodie, said LAPD Det. Fernando Avila. The suspect took out money and pretended to buy cigarettes to distract the clerk, then pulled out a gun, Avila said.

“We noticed the guy stole one thing, even before he pulled the gun,” Avila said. “You can see him reach into the take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray when the clerk turns to retrieve the packs of cigarettes the robber feigned to buy.”

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 40s with a shaved head and a goatee. His left ear is pierced and he was wearing an earring.

“When we catch this guy, I'm going to let him know how unlucky those pennies were,” Avila said.

Avila said that in a video of the robbery, the suspect seems to point a black semi-automatic handgun, which he kept in his waistband.

“The penny pincher demands all the money in the cash register and he is not satisfied until the clerk gathers several wads of money,” he said. “The robber does not forget to take the cigarettes he ordered either.”

Police urged anyone with information about the robbery to call Avila at (818) 756-3520.

CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times)

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini