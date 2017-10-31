Officers open fire on driver of stolen sheriff's SUV after he rams police vehicle

Police officers shot at the driver of stolen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV on Tuesday morning after the driver stopped and rammed into a police vehicle that was pursing it.

Units from the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol began pursuing the stolen vehicle through the San Fernando Valley about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the stolen SUV weaved through early morning traffic around Granada Hills and Van Nuys with officers in pursuit. The SUV drove onto a sidewalk when traffic came to a standstill.

At one point, the driver of the stolen SUV stopped and reversed into a police vehicle behind it.

As the SUV hit the other police vehicle, an officer who was on foot fired shots into the cab of the stolen cruiser.

The pursuit ended about 7:15 a.m., shortly after the shots were fired, when the driver of the stolen vehicle stopped for police and exited the vehicle wearing only shorts.

Officials have not explained how the vehicle was stolen.

