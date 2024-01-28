Sheriff’s deputies open fire on armed robbery suspect in Norwalk, authorities say

Emergency personnel treat a robbery suspect who was wounded in Norwalk on Saturday evening.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man wielding a shotgun while responding to a robbery in Norwalk on Saturday, authorities said.

Around 5:40 p.m., deputies were alerted to a robbery in progress in the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Sunday. The suspect, a man in his late 30s, stole money and merchandise from a business while pointing a shotgun at its employees, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies recognized the suspect based on clothing described in the 911 call. As they tried to detain him, the man “produced” a shotgun, according to the Sheriff’s Department statement. Four deputies opened fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the statement said.

Authorities didn’t name the man but said he robbed the business alone.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus are investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for all shootings involving deputies.