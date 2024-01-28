Advertisement
California

Sheriff’s deputies open fire on armed robbery suspect in Norwalk, authorities say

Deputies and others stand around a stretcher behind an ambulance.
Emergency personnel treat a robbery suspect who was wounded in Norwalk on Saturday evening.
(OnScene.TV)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man wielding a shotgun while responding to a robbery in Norwalk on Saturday, authorities said.

Around 5:40 p.m., deputies were alerted to a robbery in progress in the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Sunday. The suspect, a man in his late 30s, stole money and merchandise from a business while pointing a shotgun at its employees, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies recognized the suspect based on clothing described in the 911 call. As they tried to detain him, the man “produced” a shotgun, according to the Sheriff’s Department statement. Four deputies opened fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the statement said.

Advertisement
Granada Hills, CA - January 28: Eva Amar a neighbor places flowers in the gate of the home where a man in his 80s shot and killed his wife and his two adult children in Granada Hills before turning the gun on himself on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 in Granada Hills, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

4 dead in murder-suicide at Granada Hills home, police say

Police said four people were found dead with gunshot wounds at a Granada Hills home. It is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Jan. 28, 2024

Authorities didn’t name the man but said he robbed the business alone.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus are investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for all shootings involving deputies.

California
Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement