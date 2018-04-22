Can a dinner conversation — or a hundred — ease racial division?

And at a Chatsworth co-working space, dinner host Sonia Smith-Kang said the talk turned to Rodney King, the black motorist whose beating at the hands of police — and the acquittal of the officers — led to one of the most tumultuous periods in Los Angeles history. "Having folks representing Korean Americans and African Americans, to hear each other's side, that really stuck out to me," said Smith-Kang, who heads a nonprofit that advocates for the multiracial community.