Advertisement
California

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says UCLA violence reminded her of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Pro-Palestinian supporters are arrested at UCLA.
Pro-Palestinian supporters are arrested at UCLA on Monday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Dakota Smith and Teresa Watanabe
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday compared the violence at UCLA last week to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying it “came out of nowhere.”

Shortly before 11 p.m. April 30, a large group arrived on the Westwood campus and attacked pro-Palestinian protesters.

The mob ripped down barricades, hurled objects, launched fireworks and sprayed mace, injuring several at the encampment, which had been standing outside Royce Hall since April 25.

Advertisement

No one has been arrested in the attack. UCLA police are working with the Los Angeles police department and the FBI to identify the assailants.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - May 1: A pro-Israeli supporter takes an umbrella from a Pro-Palestinian encampment from at UCLA early Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

A staggering two weeks at UCLA: Protest, violence, division marks ‘dark chapter’

Here is what we know about the last couple of weeks on campus, based on interviews, recordings, social media and documents.

May 7, 2024

“Frankly, it reminded me of Jan. 6,” said Bass, a former member of Congress who was at the Capitol complex when rioters stormed the government building in January 2021.

Bass has previously spoken in emotional terms about Jan. 6, calling it a tragedy that threatened the lives of journalists, emergency responders and others.

“I don’t think that however many people just all woke up at the same time and decided to go to UCLA,” said Bass, talking about the issue of coordination. “But the level of coordination and all, I have absolutely no idea about.”

UCLA Police Chief John Thomas has faced growing scrutiny for a string of serious security lapses after assuring the university leadership he could mobilize law enforcement in minutes, according to three sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Just days before, he had been asked to create a written safety plan as tensions on the campus skyrocketed, but he never did it, according to the sources.

Advertisement

Bass declined to weigh in on Thomas’ actions and whether he should resign, saying that is a university issue.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 1, 2024 - Campus police confer while posting yards away from the pro-Palestinian camp on the UCLA campus on May 1, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

UCLA sought extra police but canceled requests in days before protest camp was attacked

Five days before pro-Israeli counterprotesters attacked a pro-Palestinian camp, UCLA police asked other campuses for additional help, then canceled the requests.

May 2, 2024

When the initial fight broke out, only six UCLA police officers were at the scene, and they were heavily outnumbered. Bass said that based on what she knows, she believes the LAPD responded appropriately.

In a televised interview with Fox 11, the mayor appeared to criticize the university for its lack of a plan.

“So calling a local [police] station while a protest is happening is not going to generate 80, 90, 100 police officers in a matter of minutes. Unfortunately, it took hours,” Bass said. “I learned in this process that if you’re going to have a big problem like that, you have to notify law enforcement in advance so they can muster the troops.”

UC President Michael V. Drake has ordered an independent investigation led by Philadelphia’s former police chief.

Thomas has said he advised UCLA’s leadership from the beginning not to allow the encampment because it violated campus rules and he feared it could lead to escalating problems.

Advertisement

The chief said he developed a response that relied on private security and made sure to alert the LAPD if problems arose. He acknowledged that he did tell others it would be only minutes for a response, but said he was referring to a general response, not a force large enough to handle the melee that unfolded.

Thomas told The Times when a problem broke out, UCLA’s leadership authorized him to request mutual aid. But he said the LAPD told him there was a problem with the payment system between the city and the state so the arrangements “couldn’t be done by the time of the attack.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - May 1: Pro-Palestinian protestors defend themselves against a pro-Israeli supporter at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

UCLA’s top cop, accused of security lapse, faces calls to step aside. He defends his actions

The UCLA police chief is facing scrutiny for what three sources told The Times were serious security lapses before a mob attacked a pro-Palestinian student encampment. He rejects the claims.

May 4, 2024

On Wednesday, Bass rejected the notion that there was “some payment delay” to the LAPD and that the police force withheld service.

“That is absolutely false,” Bass said. “LAPD was not notified in time. And so when the request was made of LAPD — I don’t remember the exact time, but it was between 11 and 11:30 — I believe the attack had already been well underway.

“LAPD did not have the capacity on such short notice to mobilize full force,” the mayor said.

Bass said she returned early from Washington, D.C., early the morning after the attack after speaking on the phone with UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi.

Advertisement

Bass, in the Fox 11 interview, also questioned why the university allowed the counterprotest to take place next to the pro-Palestinian encampment, which had been largely peaceful until then.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsL.A. Politics
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

Teresa Watanabe

Teresa Watanabe covers education for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the Times in 1989, she has covered immigration, ethnic communities, religion, Pacific Rim business and served as Tokyo correspondent and bureau chief. She also covered Asia, national affairs and state government for the San Jose Mercury News and wrote editorials for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. A Seattle native, she graduated from USC in journalism and in East Asian languages and culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement