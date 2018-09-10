Riverside police arrest day-care operator on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor

A Riverside man who ran an unlicensed day-care business out of his home was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under 10, police said Sunday.
Detectives began investigating Hubert David Edgin, 49, after a girl reported that he assaulted her while at the day-care operation, according to the Riverside Police Department. The child attended the day-care for approximately two years, authorities said.
The alleged abuse continued until a few days ago, when the girl told her family of the allegations and named Edgin as the lone suspect, police said. Edgin was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor under 10, authorities said. He is being held on $1-million bail.
During the investigation, police said, detectives learned Edgin might have had contact with other children through his church and other activities. Anyone with information in the matter is asked to contact Det. Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121, or Det. Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.