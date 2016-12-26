Suspect shot after attempting to ram car into Riverside officers, police say

Riverside police shot and later arrested a 24-year-old man after he attempted to ram a car into officers during a pursuit early Monday, authorities said.

Two Riverside Police Department officers were on patrol near Orange and Spruce streets about 12:15 a.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a department press release.

The driver, Ryan Rodriguez, led police on a chase before losing control and striking a curb near Main and Spruce streets, the release said.

The officers repeatedly ordered the driver to get out of the car, but he accelerated in reverse toward the officers, police said. An officer shot the driver, who continued driving before losing control of the vehicle again.

Police said the driver then ran away and was later found hiding inside a car in the backyard of a residence. Rodriguez’s gunshot wound was non-life-threatening, police said. No officers were injured.

Rodriguez, a Riverside resident, will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and was booked into the Riverside County Jail, police said.

