Robert Durst's longtime friend and attorney one of several witnesses to testify in murder case

New York real estate magnate Robert Durst — who is accused in the execution-style killing of his best friend — is due to appear in a Los Angeles court Monday for a hearing during which several witnesses, including his high school classmate turned personal attorney, are scheduled to testify for the prosecution.

Prosecutors say the 74-year-old multimillionaire shot his close friend Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000 to silence her for knowing too much about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen.

Berman, who was a writer and the daughter of a Las Vegas mob boss, met Durst in the 1960s while both attended UCLA and had acted as his unofficial spokeswoman after the disappearance.

Durst has pleaded not guilty and says he doesn’t know who killed Berman. Because his trial is unlikely to start before at least 2018, prosecutors have called several elderly witnesses ahead of time to preserve their testimony. Monday’s proceeding begins the fourth round of such hearings — called conditional examinations — in which witnesses are videotaped while testifying.

Prosecutors plan to question Stewart Altman, who went to high school with Durst in Scarsdale, N.Y.; Paul Kaufman, a boyfriend of Berman’s; and Richard Markey, one of the last people known to have seen Berman alive.

In an interview with The Times a few days after Durst’s arrest in 2015, Markey said the last time he saw Berman was in Santa Monica a few days before Christmas in 2000. They’d met for dinner and a movie — “Best in Show” — before parting ways.

Berman’s body was found inside her home on Christmas Eve. Markey said he’d long had suspicions about Durst, but doubted the real estate heir would ever be charged with the murder.

Prosecutors will probably question Altman, a labor lawyer, about a phone call he had with the defendant years ago. During a hearing last month, prosecutors played a clip of a “Dateline” television episode, which featured Altman talking about a call he received from Durst, who at the time was jailed in Galveston pending trial in the killing of his neighbor, Morris Black. (Durst admitted shooting Black and then chopping up his body, but argued that he’d accidentally shot him in self-defense during an argument. He was ultimately acquitted.)

“He said he went to a fugue state,” Altman told the reporter, quoting Durst. “It’s hard to understand.”

Last month, Altman’s wife, Emily, gave shocking testimony, saying that Durst once told her that he’d been in Los Angeles around the time of his best friend’s murder. She said she believed he’d stayed at the Beverly Hilton. The hotel, a prosecutor told the judge, is less than three miles from Berman’s home. Her testimony provided a key piece of evidence, as investigators had struggled to put the millionaire in L.A. at the time Berman was killed.

But under cross-examination, Emily Altman ultimately backtracked, saying that she couldn’t recall if she’d heard the information directly from Durst or from her husband and that she wasn’t sure if Durst had been in Los Angeles or merely in California. She testified that after giving her initial testimony she spoke with her husband, who told her that he believed she was mistaken about the conversation.

Defense attorneys, as well as Stewart Altman’s personal attorneys, have objected to questioning, citing attorney-client privilege for himself and his wife, who is the sole employee at her husband’s law firm.

In a letter to prosecutors late last year, Altman’s attorney, John Macklin, said that his client began working as a personal lawyer for Durst in 1969 and any communication they’d had since then was protected. Emily Altman testified last month that although her husband wasn’t part of the trial team in Galveston, he had been retained as Durst’s attorney at that time and often spoke with members of the trial team.

The hearing is expected to last several days.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

