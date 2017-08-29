L.A. Unified after-school coach sentenced to 105 years in prison for molesting girls on campus

A coach for a Los Angeles Unified School District after-school program was sentenced to 105 years to life in prison Tuesday for molesting multiple students over several years.

Ronnie Lee Roman, 44, of San Fernando, worked as a Youth Services coach for Beyond the Bell, an after-school program offered in some elementary and middle schools. He was convicted June 7 of seven counts of lewd acts on a child and a special allegation of having multiple victims.

According to authorities, Roman molested five girls ages 8 to 11 at Cahuenga Elementary School in Koreatown between January 2012 and September 2014. Before that, he molested a girl at Vine Street Elementary in Hollywood between August 2001 and July 2002, prosecutors said.

Six of the assaults occurred on school grounds and a seventh was at a victim’s home, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Sexually Exploited Child Unit began investigating Roman in September 2014 after one of the students reported the assault.

