Vigil planned for Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by Sacramento police

Activists in Sacramento are planning a candlelight vigil Friday evening for Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was fatally shot by police in his backyard last weekend.
The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 29th Street and Florin Road, near the site of the Sunday shooting, organizers said. The vigil is meant to remember not only Clark, but others killed by Sacramento police.
A petition circulating on the Color of Change website Friday demanded that Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert bring charges against the officers who shot Clark.
"We know that District Attorney Schubert has a pattern of declining to prosecute killer cops who murder Black people," the petition said. "She cannot let another killer cop get away with murder, and that we want justice for Zoe," a reference to the nickname Clark went by.
The shooting occurred Sunday after a 911 caller reported to police that a man had "busted both my truck windows out, and he's in people's backyards right now." The caller said the man was wearing a black hoodie, according to recordings released by the police department.
The officers arrived in the neighborhood about 9:15 p.m., the department said. About 9:25 p.m., the sheriff's helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and told police that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken a window to a home. As the man climbed a fence and entered another yard, the pilot directed officers to his location.
Police say Clark scaled a tall fence and peered into a vehicle before running into his backyard in the 7500 block of 29th Street, where officers pursued and shot him.
The officers, who said they thought the 22-year-old was pointing a gun at them, fired a total of 20 rounds during the encounter. But no gun was found. The only item authorities found near Clark was a cellphone, the Sacramento Police Department said.
On Thursday, anger over the shooting drew hundreds of protesters to City Hall, where members of Black Lives Matter and other activists condemned the incident as yet another case of officers shooting an unarmed black person.
Protesters blocked streets and for a while closed down Interstate 5. The demonstrators also blocked access to the Golden 1 Center, preventing some fans from attending a Sacramento Kings game. The protests prompted officials to stop admission to the game, which went on, but with relatively few in the stands.
No arrests were made during the demonstrations, authorities said.
"Show me your hands! Gun, gun, gun!" an officer shouts in one video before he and his partner fire repeatedly at a dark figure. When the gunfire ends, a haze of gray smoke swirls in the beam of their flashlights. "Shots fired!" the officer shouts. "He's down."
The department's rapid release of audio and video follows a 2016 vote by the Sacramento City Council ordering police to release all video from an officer-involved shooting, in-custody death or complaint to the Office of Public Safety Accountability within 30 days — except in cases where release of the video would hamper or taint an ongoing investigation.
The decision to compel release of the videos followed a series of controversial incidents, including one in July 2016 in which two Sacramento Police Department officers tried to strike a mentally ill homeless man with their cruiser.
Police have not identified the officers involved in Sunday's shooting, nor have they publicly named the dead man. But in the shooting's aftermath, relatives and community members have identified him and have criticized the department, saying it was Clark who had the most to fear from officers, not the other way around.
Among those who have condemned the shooting are Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People.
The Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday that it "recognizes the significance of this incident and the impact it has on our community."
"We are committed to providing timely information and communicating openly with our community," the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Times staff writer Paige. St. John contributed to this report.