Woman blinded after bleach attack in San Francisco, police say

A 53-year-old woman was blinded after being attacked with bleach while sitting on a sidewalk in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

About 7:30 p.m Sunday, a man approached the victim, who was sitting on a busy block of Mason Street near a Bay Area Rapid Transit station, and told her to move, San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said. He then walked away.

Moments later, he returned and poured a cup of bleach on the woman, leaving her unable to see, Gatpandan said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s unclear if her vision loss is permanent.

Police don’t know whether the attacker and the victim know each other.

“We’re trying to find a motive,” Gatpandan said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage obtained from the area to help identify the suspect.

