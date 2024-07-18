Six dead, including Oakland resident, in apparent cyanide poisoning in Thai hotel

A man walks outside the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. Police said a number of people were found dead Tuesday in the luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.

Six people, including a woman from California, died under mysterious circumstances Monday in what appears to be a mass cyanide poisoning in a Thai hotel, according to reports.

Two of the dead were Americans, including an Oakland resident, while the four others were Vietnamese, police officials in Bangkok said, according to the Washington Post.

The group was found dead in Room 502 of the Grand Hyatt Erawan, where a full meal was laid out untouched on the table and police found empty cups with traces of cyanide in them, according to the reports.

Only the Oakland woman, Sherine Chong, was in the room that day when hotel workers delivered tea and food to the room around 2 p.m. on Monday, police said. The five others entered the room after.

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Police, uneaten meals are left on a table in a room in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel where six people were found dead from unknown causes. Police said the dead were two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and speculated they might have died from some kind of poisoning. (Royal Thai Police via Associated Press)

A housekeeper later found the bodies after they failed to check out on Tuesday. Two of the bodies were in a bedroom while the four others were in a living room, according to police.

In one photo of the scene that shows food on the hotel room table, one of the victim’s legs are visible on the ground.

The head of the forensic medicine department at Chulalongkorn University’s medical school said that there was cyanide in the blood of all six, according to the Associated Press.

A husband and wife who were among the deceased had invested more than $250,000 with two of the others, which police are looking into as a possible motive for the killings, according to Noppasin Punsawat, Bangkok’s deputy police chief.

