Teen under arrest after San Jose car crash

Brittny Mejia
By
May 29, 2018 | 7:35 AM

A 13-year-old is under arrest after allegedly stealing a car and then crashing it in San Jose, resulting in life-threatening injuries to another teenage passenger.

San Jose police tried to stop a stolen blue 1995 Honda Accord in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road a little after 10 p.m. Monday. The driver fled with the car's lights out and officers did not pursue, instead broadcasting the car's last known direction, according to the police department.

A man driving a Ford C-Max was turning onto a street when the stolen Honda collided with his car nearly head-on, police said. The Honda continued onto the sidewalk, collided with a traffic pole and skidded to a stop.

Two passengers, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, attempted to flee but were apprehended by arriving officers. The 13-year-old driver was trapped in the Honda and arrested.

Another 13-year-old boy in the Honda was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other occupants were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

