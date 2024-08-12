Driver violently attacked by group of teens on bikes in downtown L.A.

A driver in downtown Los Angeles said he is recovering from his injuries after he was jumped by a group of bicycle-riding teenagers in an attack that was partially caught on video.

Video of the Aug. 2 attack was shared with KTLA and shows a group of people on bicycles riding around cars downtown and also stomping on one vehicle’s windshield.

Shailoobek Bazarbai Uulu said he was attacked while stopped at a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hope Street after he’d attempted to pass the teenagers in his car and one of them threw a water bottle in response.

“I was a little bit confused. I passed the intersection, pulled over, and got out of the car to figure out what happened,” he said in a GoFundMe post seeking help to cover his medical expenses.

When he got out of the car, Uulu said he was surrounded. He said he ran away but a small group gave chase while others ransacked and vandalized his vehicle. When he went back to his car to try and stop them, he was also attacked, Uulu told KTLA.

He says he fell to the ground and was pummeled with kicks and punches.

“Suddenly, someone pulled me out of the crowd, hugged me, and took me aside. It was a young lady and she literally saved my life,” Uulu said.

He said he didn’t realize it at the time, but he was badly cut and bruised and had a broken leg. His GoFundMe will help cover the cost of surgery and his stolen possessions which include his money, wallet, phones and other effects.

Though it’s unclear how many people were involved in the attack, Los Angeles police confirmed they did receive reports of a group fight that day about 6:30 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison. The number of people involved in the fight repeatedly changed over the multiple calls the LAPD received, Madison said, but the final estimate was between 20 to 30 teenagers who were last seen heading toward L.A. Live, according to police.