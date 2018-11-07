Man barricades himself inside Santa Ana home after pointing shotgun at passersby, police say

A man who pointed a shotgun at passersby from his frontyard in Santa Ana has barricaded himself inside the home, police said Wednesday.
The Santa Ana Police Department was negotiating with the man, who ran into the house in the 1400 block of South Van Ness Avenue when he saw officers approaching about 11 a.m., police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
After speaking with family and neighbors, police determined that the man has multiple weapons inside the home, Bertagna said.
Authorities received three calls to the area after the man was seen pointing a gun “for unknown reasons,” Bertagna said.
No shots had been fired and SWAT officials have not been deployed, police said.