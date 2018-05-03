Santa Monica woman faces murder, arson charges in fire that killed elderly woman who shared home

A Santa Monica woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly set fire to a home earlier this week, leading to the death of the elderly woman she lived with, authorities said.
Investigators believe that Victoria Renae Darlington, 26, intentionally set fire to a garage attached to a single-family home in the 2600 block of 31st Street in Santa Monica around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Santa Monica Police Department.
As Santa Monica firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, an elderly woman was found unconscious inside the home, police said. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.
Darlington was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department the next day near Joshua Tree, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.
Rodriguez confirmed that Darlington lived at the home with the woman, but declined to elaborate on their relationship.
Prosecutors filed murder and arson charges in the case Thursday, Rodriguez said. Darlington has a history of "mental instability," according to Rodriguez, who said city police officers have detained her on mental health holds in the past.
Investigators do not believe Darlington and the victim were involved in a dispute prior to the incident, and Rodriguez declined to say how the fire was set.
Darlington is being held in lieu of $2-million bail. She is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Calls to the Los Angeles County coroner's office seeking the victim's identity and cause of death were not immediately returned. Rodriguez said police believe that the woman likely died of smoke inhalation.
