San Diego high school student arrested after making threats, police say

A 14-year-old San Diego high school student suspended earlier this week for making verbal and written threats was arrested Thursday, police said.
The teen, who is a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, was taken to Juvenile Hall after investigators determined that he had made criminal threats, Officer Joshua Hodge said in a statement.
"Currently, there are no further threats," Hodge said.
He did not specify what the teen had threatened to do, and declined to say if the individual may have been in a position to carry out any threatened action, citing the still-active investigation.
Police were made aware of the matter Wednesday night when they were asked to make a "threat assessment" regarding the high school, Hodge said. The student was suspended on Tuesday for making the threats, authorities said.
Officers went to the campus Thursday morning, and then went to the teen's Carmel Valley home to question him, Hodge said.
The teen, who was not identified because the individual is a juvenile, was subsequently taken into custody.
A request for comment left for the principal of Torrey Pines High was not immediately returned.
Kucher and Figueroa write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.