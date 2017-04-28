After boy disappears, scent dogs search father's home in South Pasadena

Investigators and scent-detecting dogs are searching the home of a South Pasadena man whose 5-year-old son vanished last weekend.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began executing a search warrant Friday morning at the home of Aramazd Andressian Sr. in the 2000 block of Alpha Avenue, according to Deputy Grace Medrano, a department spokeswoman.
The dogs were looking for any evidence that would help deputies find Aramazd Andressian Jr., Medrano said in a written statement. Authorities also searched the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County this week for any clues to Aramazd’s whereabouts.
Andressian, 35, was arrested in connection with his son’s disappearance, but he was released from jail Tuesday. His attorney said the case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.
The investigation into the Aramazd’s whereabouts began Saturday when Andressian was supposed to drop off the boy with the child’s mother in San Marino. But Andressian never showed, South Pasadena police Chief Art Miller said.
Police later discovered that Andressian had been hospitalized earlier that morning when he was found alone and unconscious outside his car in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Park. Miller said there’s no evidence suggesting the boy’s father was attacked, and investigators don’t know why he was unconscious.
Officers searched the park and surrounding neighborhood for the boy, but did not find him.
The couple are in the process of getting a divorce but share custody of their child, Miller said.
The mother told investigators she had handed her son off to his father about 8 a.m. April 15 in Baldwin Park, authorities said. She last saw her son April 20 during a Skype video conversation, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Aramazd is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a small mole on his right shoulder, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts.
Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA