After boy disappears, scent dogs search father's home in South Pasadena

Investigators and scent-detecting dogs are searching the home of a South Pasadena man whose 5-year-old son vanished last weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began executing a search warrant Friday morning at the home of Aramazd Andressian Sr. in the 2000 block of Alpha Avenue, according to Deputy Grace Medrano, a department spokeswoman.

The dogs were looking for any evidence that would help deputies find Aramazd Andressian Jr., Medrano said in a written statement. Authorities also searched the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County this week for any clues to Aramazd’s whereabouts.

Andressian, 35, was arrested in connection with his son’s disappearance, but he was released from jail Tuesday. His attorney said the case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

The investigation into the Aramazd’s whereabouts began Saturday when Andressian was supposed to drop off the boy with the child’s mother in San Marino. But Andressian never showed, South Pasadena police Chief Art Miller said.

Police later discovered that Andressian had been hospitalized earlier that morning when he was found alone and unconscious outside his car in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Park. Miller said there’s no evidence suggesting the boy’s father was attacked, and investigators don’t know why he was unconscious.

Officers searched the park and surrounding neighborhood for the boy, but did not find him.

The couple are in the process of getting a divorce but share custody of their child, Miller said.

The mother told investigators she had handed her son off to his father about 8 a.m. April 15 in Baldwin Park, authorities said. She last saw her son April 20 during a Skype video conversation, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Aramazd is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a small mole on his right shoulder, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts.

Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Pope Francis is coming to Cairo Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit. Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA