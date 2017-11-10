Mountain lion in San Francisco neighborhood tranquilized, relocated

A fish and wildlife warden cornered a female mountain lion Friday that was loping through a San Francisco residential neighborhood and shot it with a tranquilizer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the cougar was spotted amid trees, brush and ivy behind a housing complex in the city's Diamond Heights neighborhood.

Justin Dellinger, e senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the agency is stumped as to how the adult cat got there.

Dellinger said officials plan to relocate the cat, possibly to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Marin County or the Santa Cruz Mountains.

It's unclear if the puma was the same animal recorded Wednesday slinking past the home of Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff, who lives in the Sea Cliff neighborhood.