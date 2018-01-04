Retired L.A. County deputy wounded in shooting at his Redondo Beach home

A retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded at his Redondo Beach home early Thursday while answering a knock at his door, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment building in the 500 block of Avenue G around 12:30 a.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department. They arrived to find the 75-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the arm and chest, said Sgt. John Bruce.

The suspect knocked on the man’s door and asked for someone’s name, police said, and then fired at least two shots as the former deputy peered through the window to see who was there.

“He never went inside,” Bruce said. “Just shot and ran.”

The retired deputy, who was not identified, was undergoing emergency surgery, Bruce said. He is expected to recover.

The lawman retired from the Sheriff’s Department in 1978, said agency spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was targeted.

Maya Lau / LAT Bullet holes can be seen in the window and front door of a retired deputy's home. Bullet holes can be seen in the window and front door of a retired deputy's home. (Maya Lau / LAT)

“To get shot through your side window twice, in a completely random fashion, that’s pretty rare,” said Redondo Beach Police spokesman Lt. Shawn Freeman.

“Generally speaking there is going to be some nexus, whatever it might be, whether it’s that the victim and the suspect knew each other, or there was a perceived transgression,” he said.

Authorities described the suspect as a male in a hooded sweatshirt.

