L.A. County deputies union endorses Alex Villanueva for sheriff, boosting upset bid against Jim McDonnell

The union representing rank-and-file Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies announced its endorsement Wednesday of upstart candidate Alex Villanueva, boosting his bid to upset Sheriff Jim McDonnell in a November runoff election.
Runoffs are rare in sheriff’s races, with incumbents usually enjoying sizable advantages in funding and name recognition. But Villanueva won 33% of the vote in the June primary while McDonnell fell short of the majority he needed to avoid a runoff in the nonpartisan race. McDonnell, a former high-ranking member of the Los Angeles Police Department and ex-Long Beach police chief, won 48% of the vote.
In announcing their endorsement, the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs said it believed Villanueva, a retired sheriff’s lieutenant, connected with fellow deputies in a way that McDonnell could not.
“It is our firm belief that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in need of transformation, and that Villanueva is best suited to lead that change given his background, skills and character,” the union’s president, Ron Hernandez, said in a statement.
The son of a Puerto Rican father and a Polish American mother, Villanueva performed well in June in heavily Latino areas like Southeast Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley and Pomona, according to a Times analysis of the vote. A registered Democrat, he was also endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party.
McDonnell, who outspent Villanueva 16-to-1, is a well-respected lawman who has the backing of regional power players including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the California Peace Officers Assn.
McDonnell had been a registered Republican in the past — something that could always prove problematic in deep-blue L.A. County — but says he is no longer affiliated with a political party.
Paula Mitchell, Villanueva’s campaign manager, said the challenger is “extremely pleased” with the endorsement.
“I think this is really good news and it shows a lot of faith in Alex’s ability to be sheriff,” she said.
A call to McDonnell’s campaign seeking comment Wednesday was not immediately returned.