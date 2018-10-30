Woman sentenced to 350 years in shooting rampage across southeast L.A. County that left one dead

A woman who was convicted after an hours-long shooting rampage in Whittier and La Mirada that left one person dead was sentenced to more than 350 years in prison Tuesday.
Reyna Gomez, 27, was convicted Sept. 13 of one count of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder after carrying out a string of violent crimes in April 2017. She and Alejandro Lazo shot drivers and bystanders at random, killing one man and wounding three other people, authorities said.
Judge Roger Ito sentenced Gomez to 83 years and four months, plus 270 years for her crimes Tuesday morning. Lazo is still awaiting trial.
Driving a white Kia Rio, Gomez and Lazo began the rampage by shooting a pedestrian in Whittier. The couple then stole a man’s car and continued shooting their way through Whittier and La Mirada, authorities said.
Hours after the first person was shot, the pair fatally shot 44-year-old Jose Ricardo Sahagun, who was sitting in his car at a traffic light in La Mirada. They fired at several others in the area, officials said.
Authorities said Gomez and Lazo passed a handgun to each other, taking turns firing as Lazo drove the car.