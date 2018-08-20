Up to 200 vehicles reported at sideshows in Compton and Willowbrook

Several car sideshows shut down intersections in Compton and Willowbrook on Sunday night, where crowds of onlookers cheered as vehicles did doughnuts and squealed their tires until the California Highway Patrol arrived.
The calls began ringing in to CHP dispatchers about 11:30 p.m. with reports of cars spinning in the middle of the road with other vehicles blocking the streets, officials said.
Video from one incident showed three vehicles screeching quickly in circles, feet away from throngs of bystanders at 135st Street and Broadway in Compton with no law enforcement in sight. Eventually the CHP showed up, however, and one vehicle was towed a couple blocks away.
At midnight, the CHP received a call of 80 vehicles blocking the intersection at 131st Street and Broadway where they were also doing doughnuts, said CHP officer Dion Conley.
About 30 minutes later, there were reports of up to 200 vehicles on Main Street in Compton with up to 40 of those vehicles doing doughnuts, Conley said. Only about 20 of those vehicles remained about 30 minutes later, according to CHP reports.
At least eight vehicles that had been blocking intersections for the performers were towed, CBSLA reported.