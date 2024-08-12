Mall security guard reportedly fired for doing ‘doughnuts’ in parking lot while playing ‘Not Like Us’

A popular shopping mall in Torrance that made news when it was forced to briefly shut down during the winter because of unruly teenagers is back in the headlines again after one of its security guards did “doughnuts” in the parking lot while blasting Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.”

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Del Amo Fashion Center, according to the Instagram account “south.bay.responders,” which posted the video later that night.

In the video, a driver wearing a shirt with a security company patch on the shoulder is shown speeding and sharply turning the wheel in the mall parking lot as the sound of cheers, squealing tires and DJ Mustard’s iconic beat can be heard in the background. The car narrowly misses hitting other parked cars and structures.

Advertisement

The guard reportedly has since been fired.

“The behavior of the Allied Universal Security (AUS) guard in this video is unacceptable,” a spokesperson for the Del Amo Fashion Center told KTLA-TV.

The news comes after five minors were arrested in December when crowds of teens descended on the mall and temporarily forced it and nearby streets to close. One juvenile and a police officer sustained minor injuries in the “escalating disruptive behavior,” authorities said.