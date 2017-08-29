L.A. City Council votes to end ban on sales of 'ultracompact' guns

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end a longstanding ban on the sale of “ultracompact” firearms, rolling back the rule in the face of legal threats from gun rights groups.

The ban on selling the small guns was first imposed more than a decade and a half ago. It was championed by City Atty. Mike Feuer, who as a councilman at the time argued that “these concealable, compact weapons are the weapons of choice for criminals.”

Gun rights groups countered that women and disabled people needed smaller guns to protect themselves from attackers.

More recently, they argued that the ban was pre-empted by California state law, which restricts which kind of handguns can be sold by dealers across the state. The National Rifle Assn. and the California Rifle & Pistol Assn. had demanded that the city repeal it.

The council voted 12-0 without discussion Tuesday to eliminate the ban, with council members Joe Buscaino, Paul Krekorian and Nury Martinez absent.

“My clients are pleased that the city recognized that local governments cannot regulate in ways that conflict with or duplicate state laws,” California Rifle & Pistol Assn. attorney Chuck Michel said in a written statement after the vote. “We will continue to monitor local municipal codes throughout California and pursue the clean-up of these kinds of ineffective laws – which typically are never enforced once the initial press conferences are over.”

His group declared that the repeal was “a direct result of NRA and CRPA attorneys threatening legal action against the city.”

Krekorian, who made the initial motion proposing the rollback, declined to comment. Feuer, who turned down an earlier interview request because of concerns about possible litigation over the issue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the Tuesday vote.

Under the ban, L.A. dealers were barred from selling guns that measure up to 6.75 inches in length and 4.5 inches in height, as well as holsters to carry them. Dealers were also required to keep records of any sales of ultracompact guns to police officers and other buyers not covered by the ban.

Feuer spokesman Rob Wilcox said other California jurisdictions had also rolled back such rules. California law restricts which kinds of guns can be sold, based on testing and micro-stamping requirements. Fewer than 800 handgun models can currently be sold legally in the state.

City officials said they did not know exactly how many kinds of handguns would become legal for sale in L.A. once the ban was reversed. Michel said California law allows “a few” of those guns to be sold.

Eliminating the ban did not worry Women Against Gun Violence Executive Director Margot Bennett, whose group had backed the ban years ago. Bennett said that she was confident that L.A. residents would continue to be protected under state restrictions on handgun sales.

“We're really confident in the city of Los Angeles and that they will continue to do the right thing when it comes to gun violence prevention .… And we feel good that the state is covering us,” Bennett said.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily

UPDATES:

11:40 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from City Atty. Mike Feuer’s spokesman, Rob Wilcox, and from Women Against Gun Violence Executive Director Margot Bennett.

This article wsa originally published at 11:25 a.m.