Storm brings light rain and chance of thunderstorms to Southern California

A small storm system is bringing light showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms to Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The rain is expected to be isolated mostly to the mountains and could reach the Thomas fire burn areas in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, but it shouldn't add up to more than a quarter-inch, said meteorologist David Sweet.
"There's a very slim chance of any problems with the burn areas," Sweet said.
Drizzle already has been reported in Orange County and the Inland Empire, where it has slickened roads during the morning commute.
The storm also is expected to drop a few inches of snow at elevations higher than 6,000 feet, Sweet said.
With the state's traditional rainy season over, Sweet said there's a good chance this is the last precipitation Southern California will receive for some time.
The Sierra Nevada snowpack — a vital source of water for consumers in the summer and fall — was at 32% of average, according to the Department of Water Resources.
