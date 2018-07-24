L.A. and Southern California sizzle as 'heat dome' blankets Western U.S.

Temperature records are likely to fall across Southern California over the next two days as a heat wave smothers the western United States, according to the National Weather Service.
“The bottom line is, it’s just going to be hot,” said Jayme Laber of the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office. “There’s widespread potential for [broken] records today and tomorrow.”
That means places that approached record temperatures Monday will likely eclipse those temperatures on Tuesday, Laber said.
Areas that are expected to set records Tuesday include Burbank, where the forecast 103 degrees would beat the record of 102; Woodland Hills, where the 108 forecast would beat the current 107; and Santa Barbara, where a forecast of 95 degrees would obliterate the record of 82.
“When I look at tomorrow, I see the same situation,” Laber said. “We’re forecasting a couple degrees higher than the record.”
The only area that offers any sort of relief from the extreme heat will be the coast, where temperatures will reach the 80s.
The blistering conditions are the result of a “heat dome” that is centered over Las Vegas and Arizona and extends across the entire Western U.S., Laber said. By Wednesday, the center of that dome will move to Southern California.
It’s a typical summer weather pattern. However, this year, it has crawled farther west than usual, Laber said. With it comes a host of potential complications that utility workers, firefighters and health officials all have to manage.
On Monday, hundreds of Angelenos found themselves without power in the middle of the afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. It took several hours, but power was restored by the end of the night, the utility reported.
In hopes of getting ahead of the inevitable surge in power usage, the California Independent System Operator — which runs the electrical grid — issued a flex alert calling for customers to reduce power usage from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Los Angeles County, meanwhile, has opened up cooling centers for residents. Firefighters are also on alert for any brush fires that could flare up amid the brutal summer heat.