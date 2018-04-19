16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing South El Monte teen

Homicide investigators have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of stabbing and killing another teen whose body was found by the San Gabriel River, authorities said.
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victim as Jeremy Sanchez, 17, of South El Monte. Coroner's investigators are still determining the cause of death, Lt. David Smith said Thursday morning.
Jeremy's friends found his body in the San Gabriel River Trail riverbed on Wednesday afternoon, near Thienes Avenue and Parkway Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement.
The victim was a junior at South El Monte High School, where he was a "popular student-athlete" who played football, basketball and wrestled, district representatives said in an email.
After he was discovered to be absent from school, his father and some friends searched the area and found him about a mile from school in the riverbed, where "it appears the victim had been stabbed and died at the scene," according to the sheriff's statement.
Investigators learned Thursday morning that a "friend of the victim may have been involved in his death," according to the statement. They served a search warrant at the home and arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of murder, the statement says.
A weapon has not been recovered. A spokesman for the sheriff's department would not reveal the suspect's name because he is a minor.
"El Monte Union High School District sends our prayers and support to his family during this extraordinarily difficult time," El Monte Union High School District Superintendent Edward Zuniga said in a statement about the victim. "We are supporting our school community in any way possible and providing grief counselors to help students cope with this tragedy."
Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (310) 890-5500.
